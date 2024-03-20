Hamas, 'la risposta di Israele alla tregua è negativa'

epa10949183 Ghazi Hamad (R), member of Hamas decision-making political bureau speaks during a news conference next to Osama Hamdan, one of the Palestinian militant group's senior leaders and its representative in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon, 30 October 2023. Hamad said that the Israeli attempts to advance on land in Gaza are futile. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH