Hamas, 'la Cpi mette sullo stesso piano vittima e carnefice'

epaselect epa11349745 Internally displaced Palestinians walk past waste accumulated near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 18 May 2024. According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), more than 1.7 million internally-displaced Palestinians are currently living in makeshift shelters amid 'heaps of uncollected waste, aggravating an environmental and public health crisis'. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET