Hamas, Israele tarda aiuti Gaza

epa11858816 Internally displaced Palestinians make their way from southern to northern Gaza along Al Rashid road, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, central Gaza Strip, 28 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD