Hamas, Israele accetti l'accordo in modo franco e aperto

epa09207657 Representative of the Hamas movement, Osama Hamdan speaks to the supporters of Hezbollah and the Palestinian revolution factions during a rally in support of Palestinein the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 17 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants' factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least ten Israelis to date. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 198 people including 58 children and 35 women have been killed and more than 1300 injured in the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. EPA/NABIL MOUNZER