Hamas, 'il bilancio dei morti nella Striscia sale a 30.410'
epa11174214 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 23 February 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 18 members of the same family were killed and 22 remain trapped under the rubble following an overnight Israeli air strike. More than 29,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 03 MAR - Il bilancio totale dei morti nella Striscia di Gaza dall'inizio della guerra, il 7 ottobre, è salito a 30.410, con un aumento di 90 nelle ultime 24 ore, secondo il nuovo bollettino quotidiano del ministero della Sanità di Gaza, che è espressione di Hamas. Nel comunicato si quantificano i feriti in 71.700.
