Hamas, 'il bilancio dei morti nella Striscia sale a 30.410'

epa11174214 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 23 February 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 18 members of the same family were killed and 22 remain trapped under the rubble following an overnight Israeli air strike. More than 29,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER