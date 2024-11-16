Hamas, il bilancio dei morti a Gaza sale a 43.799

epaselect epa11648574 Relatives mourn during the funeral for Palestinians killed in an early morning Israeli airstrike on the Al Bureij refugee camp, at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 08 October 2024. More than 41,900 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER