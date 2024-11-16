Hamas, il bilancio dei morti a Gaza sale a 43.799
epaselect epa11648574 Relatives mourn during the funeral for Palestinians killed in an early morning Israeli airstrike on the Al Bureij refugee camp, at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 08 October 2024. More than 41,900 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 16 NOV - Il ministero della Salute di Hamas ha annunciato un nuovo bilancio di 43.799 persone uccise a Gaza da quando è iniziata l'offensiva israeliana in risposta all'attacco del 7 ottobre.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti