Hamas, 'i morti a Gaza sono arrivati a 35.903'

epa11332513 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors and assess damages amidst the rubble of destroyed houses following an Israeli air strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 11 May 2024. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militant. launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER