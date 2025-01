'Hamas ha reclutato 10-15 mila membri da inizio guerra'

epa11845052 Hamas security men patrol the streets as humanitarian aid trucks cross into Rafah amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 22 January 2025. According to the UN, hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER