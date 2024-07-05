'Hamas ha detto a Hezbollah che accetta proposta su Gaza'
epaselect epa11452031 Israeli soldiers on a tank at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 02 July 2024. The Israeli military stated on 02 July that it continued operations in the areas of Shejaiya, Rafah, and central Gaza. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 LUG - Hamas ha informato Hezbollah di "aver accettato una proposta per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza". Lo scrive Haaretz che cita media internazionali. Oggi una delegazione della fazione islamica guidata dall'esponente Khalil Al-Hayya ha incontrato in Libano il leader dei miliziani sciiti Hassan Nasrallah. Ynet - che cita la Reuters - ha riferito che un dirigente di Hezbollah ha detto che il cessate il fuoco comincerà in Libano non appena sarà concluso l'accordo per la Striscia di Gaza.
