Hamas, falsità da Israele, nella scuola a Gaza solo civili
epa11541961 Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba'een school in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza, 10 August 2024. At least 93 people were killed in the strike, said the director of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the strike was carried out against a Hamas 'control center embedded in the Al-Taba'een school, adjacent to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City'. More than 39,600 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MAHMOUD ZAKI
ROMA, 10 AGO - Hamas afferma che le affermazioni di Israele sulla presenza di combattenti armati nella scuola di al-Tabin a Gaza City - presa di mira questa mattina - sono "false e infondate". Lo scrive al Jazeera. "Confermiamo che tra le persone uccise nel massacro odierno non c'era un solo uomo armato, e che erano tutti civili presi di mira mentre eseguivano la preghiera dell'alba", ha affermato Hamas, aggiungendo che tra le vittime ci sono "bambini, dipendenti pubblici, professori universitari e membri del clero". L'esercito israeliano ha dichiarato di aver accertato la morte di 19 membri di Hamas e della Jihad islamica nell'attacco aereo.
