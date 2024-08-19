Hamas e Jihad rivendicano fallito attentato a Tel Aviv
epa11486766 Police inspect the damage at the scene of an explosion possibly caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 July 2024. According to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), one person was killed and eight others injured in the explosion, which was caused by 'a falling aerial target.' The explosion occured around 50 meters (164 feet) from the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 AGO - Hamas e la Jihad islamica hanno rivendicato la responsabilità del fallito attentato di ieri sera a Tel Aviv in cui un palestinese arrivato da Nablus è rimasto ucciso dall'esplosione di un potente ordigno che portava in uno zaino sulle spalle. Lo riferisce Channel 12. In una dichiarazione, il gruppo terroristico afferma che si è trattato di un attentato suicida e avverte che gli attentati suicidi in Israele continueranno, in risposta agli attacchi israeliani.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti