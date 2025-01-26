'Hamas e Jihad islamica liberano Arbel Yehud venerdì'
epa11830542 People stand near a display of posters calling for the release of Israeli hostages, who were abducted by militants during the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 17 January 2025. Israel and Hamas have agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented in the coming days following months of war. Israel's security cabinet is expected to meet on 17 January to approve the agreement. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 26 GEN - Una 'importante' fonte ha riferito a Sky News Arabia che "Hamas e la Jihad islamica hanno concordato di rilasciare Arbel Yehud 24 ore prima del terzo round di sabato prossimo". Secondo la fonte, "Arbel sarà rilasciata in cambio della liberazione di 30 palestinesi condannati all'ergastolo e dell'apertura del corridoio Netzarim". Di questa nuova richiesta sono stati informati i mediatori.
