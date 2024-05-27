Hamas, 'dopo il raid a Rafah non parteciperemo ai negoziati'

epaselect epa11372897 Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army raid on a camp at an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 27 May 2024. At least 40 people were killed after Israeli airstrikes hit an area in Rafah designated for the displaced, the Palestinian Civil Defense said. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD