Hamas, 'domani forniamo i nomi dei 4 rilasciati di sabato'

epa11842329 An activist of the hostages families forum hangs pictures of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, outside the Kyria military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 January 2025. According to Israel's military, around 94 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and Gaza ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/ABIR SULTAN