Hamas consegna lista, vivi 25 su 33 ostaggi

epaselect epa11851573 People watch a military helicopter carrying the four released Israeli female hostages, landing at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, 25 January 2025. The four Israeli hostage soldiers Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa, were taken hostage from an intelligence outpost near the Israeli Gaza border during the Hamas-led attack on 07 October 2023. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. EPA/ABIR SULTAN