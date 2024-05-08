Hamas, combattimenti con truppe israeliane a est di Rafah
epaselect epa11324927 Israeli artillery fire at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 07 May 2024. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on 07 May that its ground troops began an operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 08 MAG - Hamas ha reso noto che i suoi combattenti stanno combattendo contro le truppe israeliane a est di Rafah. Lo riportano i media internazionali e anche Haaretz ha riportato che l'Idf sta continuando ad operare nella parte orientale di Rafah. Secondo il Guardian, i residenti hanno detto che i combattimenti erano ancora in periferia. Gruppi armati di Hamas, Jihad islamica e Fatah hanno affermato in dichiarazioni separate che gli scontri a fuoco sono continuati a Gaza centrale mentre i residenti del nord di Gaza hanno riferito di bombardamenti di carri armati israeliani contro le aree orientali della città.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti