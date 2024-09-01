Hamas chiede l'escalation in Cisgiordania

epa09891334 Israeli soldiers at a heavilly guarded checkpoint outside of the Ibrahimi mosque, or the Cave of the Patriarchs, as Muslims attend Friday Prayers in the West Bank city of Hebron, 15 April 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in Koran was during its last 10 nights. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN