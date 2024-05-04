Hamas chiede garanzie Israele non attacchi dopo rilascio ostaggi
epa11312783 Israeli soldiers prepare to enter the Gaza Strip at a gathering site near the border, Israel, 01 May 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 04 MAG - Alti funzionari di Hamas hanno detto ad Haaretz, prima del loro arrivo in Egitto dove continueranno i negoziati per un accordo, che secondo quanto riferito dai mediatori egiziani, Israele e gli Stati Uniti sono impegnati per un cessate il fuoco. Tuttavia, la questione cruciale per Hamas è se Israele riprenderà ad attaccare Gaza dopo che gli ostaggi verranno rilasciati. I funzionari - scrive il giornale - hanno aggiunto che il movimento chiede garanzie agli intermediari che Israele non riprenderà i combattimenti. Sabato arriverà al Cairo anche una delegazione del Qatar.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti