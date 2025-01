Hamas,'azioni legali contro Blinken per crimini di guerra'

epa11808360 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (not pictured) in Seoul, South Korea, 06 January 2025. Blinken visits South Korea on a mission to reaffirm America's "ironclad" alliance with the Asian country, the State Department said on December 3, the first trip to Seoul by a top US official since President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt last month. EPA/Chung Sung-Jun / POOL