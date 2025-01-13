Hamas ai detenuti palestinesi, 'vicini alla liberazione'

epa11713392 Pro-Palestinian protesters wave Palestinian flags as they rally against Israel in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 November 2024. More than 43,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER