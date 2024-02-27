'Hamas, affermazioni di Biden sulla tregua sono premature'
epa11183562 Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in the northern Gaza Strip, 26 February 2024. More than 29,600 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 27 FEB - Un funzionario di Hamas ha detto a Reuters, come riporta Haaretz, che i commenti del presidente americano Joe Biden su una tregua a Gaza sono prematuri e non corrispondono alla situazione reale sul terreno. Secondo il funzionario ci sono "ancora grandi lacune da colmare" nell'accordo prima che venga garantito un cessate il fuoco.
