Hamas, 'accettiamo l'accordo sul cessate il fuoco'
epa11038162 A handout photo made available by the Iranian foreign ministry office shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh speaking to media in Doha, Qatar, 20 December 2023. Haniyeh met earlier with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdoulahian, who is visiting Qatar for the fourth time since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel conflict. EPA/IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 MAG - Il leader di Hamas Ismail Haniyeh ha informato il premier del Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani e il capo dell'intelligence egiziana Abbas Kamel "dell'approvazione da parte del movimento della loro proposta sull'accordo di cessate il fuoco". Haniyeh ha chiamato direttamente i due leader al telefono, annuncia un comunicato di Hamas su Telegram.
