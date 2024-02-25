Hamas, 'a Netanyahu non interessa raggiungere un accordo'
epa11174657 Destroyed residential buildings near the ruins of Al-Farouq Mosque after it was hit by an Israeli air strike a few days ago in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 23vFebruary 2024. More than 29,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
NEW YORK, 25 FEB - "Le parole di Netanyahu dimostrano che non è preoccupato dal raggiungere un accordo" sugli ostaggi. Lo ha detto a Reuters il funzionario di Hamas Sami Abu Zuhri, commentando le dichiarazioni del premier israeliano a Cbs. Zuhri accusa inoltre Netanyahu di voler "proseguire le trattative sotto i bombardamenti e il bagno di sangue" dei palestinesi.
