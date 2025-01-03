Hamas, a Gaza 77 persone uccise in 24 ore

epa11803407 Palestinians inspect the destroyed house of the Abu Libda family following an Israeli air strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 03 January 2025. According to reports from the Ministry of Health in Gaza at least nine members of the Abu Libda family were killed following an Israeli air strike in the refugee camp. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER