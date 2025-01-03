Hamas, a Gaza 77 persone uccise in 24 ore
epa11803407 Palestinians inspect the destroyed house of the Abu Libda family following an Israeli air strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 03 January 2025. According to reports from the Ministry of Health in Gaza at least nine members of the Abu Libda family were killed following an Israeli air strike in the refugee camp. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 03 GEN - Il ministero della Salute nella Striscia di Gaza gestita da Hamas ha affermato che 77 persone sono state uccise a Gaza nelle ultime 24 ore, portando il bilancio complessivo delle vittime della guerra a 45.658. Il ministero ha anche affermato in una dichiarazione che almeno 108.583 persone sono state ferite in quasi 15 mesi di guerra tra Israele e Hamas, innescata dall'attacco del gruppo palestinese del 7 ottobre 2023.
