Hamas, 'a Gaza 38 morti in 24 ore, 45.399 in totale'

epa11793718 People mourn over the covered bodies of Palestinian journalists killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 26 December 2024. According to the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza, five journalists from the 'Al-Quds Today' TV satellite channel were killed after an overnight Israeli airstrike hit their vehicle in Al Nuseirat camp, central Gaza. More than 45,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER