Hamas, a Deir al-Balah 30 morti, 100 feriti in attacco Idf

epa11484958 A Palestinian father (C) carries the covered body of his daughter in the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah prior to burial, following an Israeli air strike in the Al Zwaida neighbourhood in the central Gaza Strip, 18 July 2024. According to a report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, six Palestinians, members of the Muheisen family, were killed following an Israeli air strike in the Central Gaza Strip. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER