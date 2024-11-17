Hamas,'72 morti in raid israeliano su palazzo a nord Gaza'

epa11717426 Palestinian Civil Defense personnel inspect destroyed tents of internally displaced Palestinians following an Israeli air strike in the west of Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 12 November 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least two Palestinians were killed and another ten wounded in the Israeli airstrike. More than 43,600 PalestiniansÂ andÂ over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IsraeliÂ Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER