Hamas, 70 morti per attacco israeliano su persone in fila

epaselect epa11182194 Palestinians, including women and children, crossing from northern to southern Gaza, ride in the back of a truck along Al Rashid road, south of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 25 February 2024 (issued 26 February 2024). More than 29,600 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER