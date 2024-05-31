Hamas, 36.284 i morti a Gaza, 60 vittime nelle ultime 24 ore
epa11374705 Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, as seen from an undisclosed location in southern Israel, 28 May 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 31 MAG - Il ministero della sanità di Hamas ha comunicato il nuovo bilancio dei morti nella Striscia di Gaza. Sono 36.284 palestinesi dall'inizio del conflitto tra Israele ed i movimento palestinese. Secondo la stessa fonte 82.057 sono invece le persone rimaste ferite negli attacchi israeliani a Gaza dal 7 ottobre. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono state uccise altre 60 persone e altre 280 sono rimaste ferite. Lo riporta al Jazeera sul suo sito.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti