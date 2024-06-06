Hamas, '27 morti in attacco Israele a scuola dell'Unrwa'
epa11353613 Displaced Palestinians live in a destroyed UNRWA school after the Israeli army asked them to evacuate the city of Rafah, in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. 19 May, 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 06 GIU - L'ufficio stampa del governo di Gaza gestito da Hamas ha annunciato che almeno 27 persone sono morte e decine sono rimaste ferite nell'attacco israeliano della notte scorsa contro una scuola dell'Unrwa che ospitava sfollati a Nuseirat, nella Striscia di Gaza centrale: lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa Reuters sul suo sito. Ismail Al-Thawabta, direttore dell'ufficio stampa, ha respinto le affermazioni di Israele secondo cui nella scuola dell'Agenzia Onu per i rifugiati palestinesi a Nuseirat c'era un posto di comando di Hamas. L'ufficio stampa di Hamas ha accusato Israele di aver commesso un "massacro orribile", riporta la Bbc.
