Hamas, '14 morti e 150 feriti negli spari sulla folla a Gaza'
epa11103642 Displaced Palestinians hold empty pots and buckets as they wait to receive food aid provided by a Palestinian youth group in the Rafah refugee camp, Southern Gaza Strip, 25 January 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry on 25 January, at least 20 people were killed and 150 others were injured while waiting to receive humanitarian aid, following an Israeli strike in the vicinity. More than 24,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GAZA, 15 MAR - E' salito a 14 morti e 150 feriti il bilancio delle vittime tra la folla in attesa di aiuti a Gaza City. Lo ha reso noto il ministero della sanità di Hamas. "Ci sono stati spari diretti delle forze di occupazione sulle persone che si erano radunate alla rotatoria 'Kuwait' per attendere l'arrivo dei camion con il cibo", ha riferito all'Afp il dottore Mohammed Ghurab, direttore dei servizi di emergenza dell'ospedale Al Shifa, il più grande della Striscia di Gaza. Sul posto un collaboratore dell'Afp ha visto numerosi corpi e feriti da proiettili. Secondo Al Jazeera, l'esercito israeliano avrebbe sparato da un elicottero.
