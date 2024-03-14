Hamas, '14 morti e 150 feriti negli spari sulla folla a Gaza'

epa11103642 Displaced Palestinians hold empty pots and buckets as they wait to receive food aid provided by a Palestinian youth group in the Rafah refugee camp, Southern Gaza Strip, 25 January 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry on 25 January, at least 20 people were killed and 150 others were injured while waiting to receive humanitarian aid, following an Israeli strike in the vicinity. More than 24,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD