Hamas, 122 morti a Gaza prima della tregua, 47.035 dal 7/10
epa11837968 Internally displaced Palestinians walk along a street among the rubble of destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
GAZA, 20 GEN - Il ministero della Sanità di Hamas ha annunciato che 122 palestinesi sono stati uccisi nelle ultime 24 ore, ovvero poco prima che entrasse in vigore - ieri mattina - la tregua concordata con Israele. Il bilancio dei morti a Gaza dal 7 ottobre 2023 è salito così a quota 47.035, mentre i feriti sono 111.091, secondo la stessa fonte.
