Hamas, 12 uccisi in raid a Gaza su persone in attesa aiuti
(ANSA-AFP) - GAZA, 25 OTT - La Difesa civile di Gaza annuncia 12 morti in attacchi contro un gruppo in attesa di aiuti umanitari sottolineando la presenza anche di diversi feriti. (ANSA-AFP).
