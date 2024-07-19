Hagari, 'drone fatto in Iran, lanciato forse da Yemen'
epa11486772 Police inspect the damage at the scene of an explosion possibly caused by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 July 2024. According to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), one person was killed and eight others injured in the explosion, which was caused by 'a falling aerial target.' The explosion occured around 50 meters (164 feet) from the US Embassy in Tel Aviv. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 LUG - Il drone che ha colpito a Tel Aviv "è di fabbricazione iraniana e molto probabilmente è stato lanciato allo Yemen". Lo ha detto il portavoce militare Daniel Hagari secondo cui il drone - che ha ucciso una persna e ferito altre 8 - in particolare era "un Samad-3. modificato per avere una portata più estesa". "Dopo aver raggiunto Israele - ha continuato - è arrivato su Tel Aviv dal mare".
