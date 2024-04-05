Haaretz, '30 ambasciate d'Israele chiuse per minacce Iran'
epa11256695 Iranians drive past a large-scale billboard displaying a picture of Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s Quds Force, and reading 'You (Israel) will be punished' hanging from a building facade in Tehran, Iran, 03 April 2024. According to Iranian state media quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at least seven IRGC military advisors, including generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, were killed in an airstrike on the Iranian consulate building in Syria's capital Damascus on 01 April. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to respond. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 APR - Circa 30 ambasciate israeliane sono state chiuse nel mondo nel timore di attacchi per le minacce iraniane in seguito al raid al consolato iraniano a Damasco che ha ucciso alti funzionari di Teheran. Lo ha riferito Haaretz che ha citato una fonte diplomatica secondo cui le misure di sicurezza sono state accresciute in tutte le istituzioni israeliane nel mondo dallo scorso 7 ottobre.
