Guterres, Ucraina ferita aperta nel cuore dell'Europa

epa11116213 Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres (R) speaks during the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People meeting, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 31 January 2024. 'I am extremely concerned by the inhumane conditions faced by Gaza's 2.2 million people, as they struggle to survive without any of the basics', Secretary-General Guterres said at the meeting, as he calls for a rapid, safe, unhindered, expanded and sustained humanitarian access throughout Gaza. More than 26,700 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/SARAH YENESEL