Guterres, 'sconvolto dall'escalation di Israele a Rafah'

epa11242448 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister (not pictured), in Amman, Jordan, 25 March 2024. Gutteres visited the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on 23 March. The UN security Council is due, on 25 March, to vote again on a new resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, three days after another ceasefire resolution presented by the US had been vetoed by Russia and China. EPA/MOHAMMAD ALI