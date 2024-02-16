Guterres scioccato per morte Navalny, chiede inchiesta
epa11157840 UN secretary general Antonio Guterres attends a panel discussion during the 'Bayerischer Hof' hotel, the venue of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 16 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
AA
NEW YORK, 16 FEB - Il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres e' "scioccato" per la morte di Alexei Navalny. Guterres - ha detto il portavoce Stephane Dujarric - chiede un'inchiesta "piena, credibile e trasparente" sulle circostanze della morte dell'oppositore russo in carcere.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti