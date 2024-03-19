Guterres, "l'imminente carestia a Gaza è un disastro"
epa11182040 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listens a speech during the opening of the High-Level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 February 2024. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
AA
ROMA, 19 MAR - "L'imminente carestia nella parte settentrionale di Gaza è un disastro interamente provocato dall'uomo. Ribadisco il mio appello per un cessate il fuoco umanitario immediato. Dobbiamo agire ora per prevenire l'impensabile, l'inaccettabile, l'ingiustificabile". Lo scrive il segretario generale dell'Onu, Antonio Guterres, in un post su X in merito alla situazione umanitaria a Gaza.
