Guterres, grave rischio drammatica escalation in Libano
epa11451701 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (not pictured) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 July 2024. The UN Secretary General is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO
AA
NEW YORK, 18 SET - "Quanto è accaduto è molto serio non solo per il numero delle vittime, ma perchè è l'indicazione del grave rischio di una drammatica escalation in Libano, e bisogna fare tutto il possibile per evitare questa escalation". Lo ha detto il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti