Guterres condanna il raid a Damasco, 'evitare escalation'

epa11242261 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a press conference inside a UNRWA school at Al-Wehdat camp for Palestinian refugees in Amman, Jordan 25 March 2024. Gutteres visited the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on 23 March. The UN security Council is due, on 25 March, to vote again on a new resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, three days after another ceasefire resolution presented by the US had been vetoed by Russia and China. EPA/MOHAMMAD ALI