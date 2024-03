Gruppo ultra sinistra tedesca rivendica sabotaggio a Tesla

epa11199842 Fire brigade car in the area of a damaged high-voltage line near the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 05 March 2024. Tesla confirms that production at the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide has been stopped due to a blackout. Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stuebgen announced that, according to initial findings, 'unknown perpetrators had set fire to a high-voltage pylon'. The fire had damaged the high-voltage line to such an extent that the power supply to the neighbouring villages and the Tesla plant had failed. EPA/FILIP SINGER