Gruppo M23 e soldati ruandesi controllano lo scalo di Goma

epa11858314 Members of security forces stand guard outside the Rwandan ambassador's residence in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 28 January 2025. Protesters took to the streets and reportedly attacked the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium and the United States, criticizing international inaction as fighting between the Congolese military and the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, has left many casualties in Goma in the east of the country. EPA/CHRIS MILOSI