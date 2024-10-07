Gruppo hacker filo-ucraino rivendica attacco a tv russa
ROMA, 07 OTT - L'attacco alle tv di Stato russe è stato rivendicato dal gruppo hacker anonimo filo-ucraino Sudo rm-RF: lo riporta Rbc Ukraina. Nel giorno del compleanno di Vladimir Putin, gli hacker hanno sospeso le trasmissioni online dei canali televisivi Rossiya 1 e Rossiya 24, interrompendo alcune trasmissioni online del mattino.
