Gruppo armato spara vicino all'ambasciata Usa di Beirut

epa10873846 An external view of the entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar, north of Beirut, Lebanon, 21 September 2023. Jake Nelson, a spokesperson of the US embassy in Lebanon, confirmed on 21 September that there were shots fired on 20 September in the vicinity of the entrance to the US Embassy in Lebanon. The facility is safe and there have been no injuries, the spokesman added. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH