Greta Thunberg in corteo a Milano con i Fridays for future

epa11617192 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouts slogans during a march to demand social and climate justice, in central Stockholm, Sweden, 21 September 2024. Dozens of different solidarity movements and organizations joined the demonstration around the slogan 'Without social justice there can be no climate justice', Greta Thunberg said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. EPA/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT