Grecia, famiglie vittime incidente Tebi, via immunità a politici

epa11025099 Victim's relatives take part in a rally protesting against the delay in the delivery of justice for the 28 February deadly train collision, at the central Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, 12 December 2023. The collision occurred on 28 February near Tempi in central Greece between a passenger train traveling north and a freight train traveling south on the same line that cost the lives of 57 people. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS