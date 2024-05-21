'Gravi turbolenze' su volo Singapore Airlines, un morto
epa08574170 A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 parked behind a tail fin bearing the logo at the Changi Airport in Singapore, 30 July 2020. Singapore Airlines has reported a loss of approximately 814.4 million US dollars (1.12 billion Singapore dollars) in the first quarter of 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA/WALLACE WOON
SINGAPORE, 21 MAG - Una persona è morta e diverse altre sono rimaste ferite a bordo di un volo della Singapore Airlines in seguito a "gravi turbolenze" durante un volo da Londra a Singapore, che è stato fatto atterrare oggi all'aeroporto di Bangkok: lo ha reso noto la compagnia aerea. "Possiamo confermare che ci sono feriti e un morto a bordo del Boeing 777-300ER. A bordo c'erano un totale di 211 passeggeri e 18 membri dell'equipaggio", ha affermato la compagnia su Facebook.
