Gravi 9 dei 10 feriti in assalto al treno in Gb
Police officers stand on duty by a cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. UK police said they had arrested two suspects Saturday as "a number of people" were taken to hospital after a stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, eastern England. "We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," British Transport Police said on X, adding that "two people have been arrested". (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
ROMA, 02 NOV - Dieci persone in ospedale, di cui nove con ferite gravi: è questo il bilancio diffuso dalla polizia dell'accoltellamento avvenuto ieri sera a bordo del treno che viaggiava da Doncaster a King's Cross nel Cambridgeshire. Indaga sulla vicenda anche l'antiterrorismo.
