Gravi 9 dei 10 feriti in assalto al treno in Gb

Police officers stand on duty by a cordon outside Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on November 1, 2025, following a stabbing on a train. UK police said they had arrested two suspects Saturday as "a number of people" were taken to hospital after a stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire, eastern England. "We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," British Transport Police said on X, adding that "two people have been arrested". (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)