Governo Gb, possibili proteste ultradestra nei prossimi giorni

epaselect epa11534599 Police remove a protester who refused to remove their face mask outside the Merseyside Refugee Centre in Liverpool, Britain, 07 August 2024. Further far-right protests are expected throughout Britain on the 07 August 2024. Violent demonstrations have been held by members of far-right groups across Britain following a fatal stabbing attack in Southport, in which three children were killed and eight more seriously injured, along with two adults. EPA/PETER POWELL